Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.09. 8,800,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,691. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

