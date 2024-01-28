Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $1.24 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $190.21. 1,111,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.