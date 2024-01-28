Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 8,067 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.8% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock remained flat at $27.47 on Friday. 47,073,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

