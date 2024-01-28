Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,826. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

