Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,818 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

