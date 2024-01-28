Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

