Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
CAG stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
