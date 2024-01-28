Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

CAG opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

