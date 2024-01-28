Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $121.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Concentrix traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $92.33. 159,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 397,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNXC. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

