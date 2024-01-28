Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. 2,218,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,123. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.