Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

ED opened at $90.02 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

