Contrasting Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) & Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) and Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Geox shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and Geox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 15.51% 33.96% 21.90% Geox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 0 4 9 0 2.69 Geox 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Deckers Outdoor and Geox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $725.69, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than Geox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and Geox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $3.63 billion 5.45 $516.82 million $23.17 33.14 Geox N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -13.67

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Geox. Geox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deckers Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats Geox on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; and casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Geox

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels. The company is headquartered in Montebelluna, Italy. Geox S.p.A. is a subsidiary of LIR S.r.l.

