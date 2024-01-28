Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Copart were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

