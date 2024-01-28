Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $111,793.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,805. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.