Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $686.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $645.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

