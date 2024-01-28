Counos Coin (CCA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16.98 Million

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

