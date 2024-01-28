Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

