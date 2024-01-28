Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Further Reading

