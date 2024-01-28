Credit Acceptance (CACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). The business had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $550.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.41 and its 200 day moving average is $484.39. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $379.77 and a 52 week high of $576.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total transaction of $262,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 26.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

