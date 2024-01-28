Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.29.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $17,646,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP boosted its stake in Crocs by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,909,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

