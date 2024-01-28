Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRR.UN. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

