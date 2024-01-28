Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

