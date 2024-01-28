Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 130.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CCI opened at $108.60 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

