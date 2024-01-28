CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CCLP stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CCLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

