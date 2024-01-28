CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. CSP has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $116.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.00.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in CSP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

