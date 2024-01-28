CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$14.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$16.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.21.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

