CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

CRT.UN stock opened at C$14.87 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.21.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

