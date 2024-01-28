Curi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $318.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

