Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.64. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

