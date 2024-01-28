Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.21

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.21 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 49.92 ($0.63). Currys shares last traded at GBX 49.54 ($0.63), with a volume of 977,009 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 64 ($0.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Currys to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of £559.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,238.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32.

In other news, insider Bruce Marsh acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,357.05). Insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

