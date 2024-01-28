Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.25.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

