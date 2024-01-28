Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on DANOY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Danone from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
