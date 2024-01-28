Deckers Outdoor Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $23.85 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $23.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.25. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $23.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $27.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $767.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $768.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.66.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock worth $25,352,445. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

