Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.77. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$208.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$206.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$200.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$214.68.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.