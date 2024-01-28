Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.62. 5,768,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

