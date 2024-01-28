dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.50 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.50 million and $500.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00159945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014098 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,613,027 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98978679 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

