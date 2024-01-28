Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,453,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $156.24. 1,443,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.