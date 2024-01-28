Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $156.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average is $153.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

