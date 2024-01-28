Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.93.

NYSE DLR opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $144.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

