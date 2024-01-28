Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $927.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 298.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

