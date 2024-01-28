Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCOM opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $927.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14.
Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on DCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
