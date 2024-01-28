Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.47. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 444,273 shares trading hands.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,000.00%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

