DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:DNP opened at $8.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
