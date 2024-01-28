DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $8.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.