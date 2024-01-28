Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.82. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.