Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $45.56 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

