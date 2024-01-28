Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Position Lowered by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $56,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 534,572 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,804,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 142.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 507,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 298,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,016.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

