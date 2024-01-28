Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM opened at $97.03 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,715 shares of company stock worth $9,010,547. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

