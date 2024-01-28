Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,520,000 after buying an additional 211,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.2 %

MEDP stock opened at $298.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.89. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $317.57.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

