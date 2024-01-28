Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $100,326,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

