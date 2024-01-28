Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $48.61 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -24.49%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875 over the last three months. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

