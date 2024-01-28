Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 15,125 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,125 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,768,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

ARLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

