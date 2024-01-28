Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 26,573 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

